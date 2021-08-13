A national policing operation to crackdown on speeding drivers has concluded – with more than 200 motorists caught breaking the limit across Cleveland and Durham.

Over the last two weeks Cleveland and Durham Police joined forces across the country in supporting a speeding operation led by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC).

237 drivers were found to be speeding over the last 2 weeks

Chief Inspector Helen Wilson, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Sadly, people still find it acceptable to drive at excess speed and take huge risks with their own lives and the lives of others."

This campaign shows that we still need to keep pushing the message that driving at excess speed won’t be tolerated and people could be seriously injured, or even killed, by these irresponsible actions. Chief Inspector Helen Wilson

Chief Inspector Helen Wilson added: "We will continue to highlight the dangers by educating motorists and carrying out high visibility patrols to deter and detect those drivers carrying out speeding offences."