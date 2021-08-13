Over 200 speeding drivers targeted in a two week long campaign across Cleveland and Durham
A national policing operation to crackdown on speeding drivers has concluded – with more than 200 motorists caught breaking the limit across Cleveland and Durham.
Over the last two weeks Cleveland and Durham Police joined forces across the country in supporting a speeding operation led by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC).
Chief Inspector Helen Wilson, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Sadly, people still find it acceptable to drive at excess speed and take huge risks with their own lives and the lives of others."
Chief Inspector Helen Wilson added: "We will continue to highlight the dangers by educating motorists and carrying out high visibility patrols to deter and detect those drivers carrying out speeding offences."