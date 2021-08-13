Teesside Tornado Richard Kilty could be stripped of silver medal

One of the region’s Olympic heroes is facing an agonising wait tonight to see if he will hold onto the Silver medal he won in Tokyo.

Richard Kilty from Stockton was one of the stars of the Team GB 4x100m relay team, which lost by a fraction of a second to Italy in the final.

Now allegations of a doping case against his teammate CJ Ujah could result in himself losing his relay silver medal, along with the rest of the British team.

Kilty was part of the British quartet alongside CJ Ujah Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake who were beaten on the finish line by Italy.

Roger Black, Former Olympian speaking on Good Morning Britain:

Great Britain sprinter CJ Ujah has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for an alleged anti-doping breach

The AIU announced on Thursday that following the conclusion of the Games, the doping control laboratory in Tokyo also notified the International Testing Agency of an additional ‘adverse analytical finding’ from testing during the Olympics.

The sprinter was found to have the presence/use of a prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle.A statement from the AIU read: "The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the ITA proceedings against the above athletes, which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences (if any) should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games.

"Any consequences beyond the Olympic Games to be imposed upon the athletes under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules will be determined following the conclusion of the ITA proceedings."

Richard Kilty described the silver medal performance as one of the best moments of his life.

The 'Teesside Tornado' ran a strong third leg during the final before handing the baton over to Mitchell-Blake, who was agonisingly overtaken at the very last by Italy.

Kilty said about the victory: "When I was 10 and if someone said you will win an Olympic silver in Tokyo, I would have snatched your hand off. When I am 50 and fat and looking back on my career I will say that is one of the best nights of my life."

