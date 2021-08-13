Undercover Big Boss sees Newcastle-based CEO give worker £15,000 towards house

The Newcastle-based CEO of a motors company got disguised to fool his workforce on ITV's Undercover Big Boss.

Robert Forrester, head honcho of Bristol Street Motors, left a Newcastle employee in shock at landing a lucrative new job and £15,000 towards a house.

Forrester had been transformed into history lecturer Tom Gough, who was looking for a career change, post-pandemic.

Robert Forrester travelled around the country to find out what was going on in different branches of the firm he's in charge of. Credit: ITV's Undercover Big Boss

The last stop took him to his familiar stomping ground of Tyneside where he met Terry, one of Bristol Street Motors' longest-serving valets.

Opening up on his struggles, Terry said the past year has been extremely difficult. Credit: ITV's Undercover Big Boss

Terry said he had to get financial help from his parents when the dealership shut amid the coronavirus pandemic, and how it had been made harder by the death of his son's mother a few years ago.

Talking about his job, Terry added: "I don't feel I'm appreciated for what I do. The salesmen get targets and bonuses. I don't get any bonus if I hit my targets."

At the end of Undercover Big Boss, Forrester unveiled his real identity and gave Terry a job as the Vehicle Progressor for Newcastle Vauxhall as well as £15,000 towards a house deposit.

The new series, a UK take on the hit American franchise, sees the bosses of a number of well-known companies, swap their offices for the shop floor as they aim to get under the skin of their businesses and meet the staff working in them.

Catch 'Undercover Big Boss' on Thursdays 9pm on ITV and the ITV Hub - last night's episode is available to watch now.