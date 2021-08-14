£4m renovation of Newcastle Central Station to start in September

A £4m next phase in the redevelopment of Newcastle's Central Station is finally set to get under way next month.

The plans will see two new entrances created at the station, a new concourse built, and its taxi rank moved out of the Orchard Street tunnel.

It was February 2019 when the major changes for the Victorian transport hub were first revealed, with hopes at the time that the huge revamp could be completed in 2021.

The scheme has been significantly delayed from that original timescale, but city authorities now expect that construction will begin in September on the long-awaited project.

One of the new entrances to the station will be created on Central Parkway, opposite the Centre for Life, leading passengers down a newly-built concourse towards the platforms.

A proposed new western entrance to Newcastle Central Station opposite the Centre for Life. Credit: Newcastle City Council

The second will be located at the front of the station on Neville Street, where the Enterprise car rental currently sits.

A proposed new entrance to Newcastle Central Station on Neville Street. Credit: Newcastle City Council

Orchard Street will be pedestrianised and taxis will be relocated to the current site of the short-stay car park, with drivers queuing up Bewick Street - though this element of the plans is said to now be "under review", with discussions over how well it would function in practice.

The redesign will also include:

A new public and retail space inside the station with a glazed roof, in what is currently used as a delivery area.

Installing a new lift inside the Orchard Street tunnel to provide additional access to the station

Moving the short-stay car park into the current long-stay car park to the east of the station

Refurbishing the road tunnel at Forth Street beneath the railway bridge.

Concept design of the new public realm and retail area that could be created inside Central Station. Credit: Newcastle City Council

It is hoped that the major changes will help the station accommodate more passengers and longer trains in the years to come, as well as paving the way for new development on the Forth Goods Yard - including a new long-stay multi-storey car park.

The project is being funded by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), which has awarded £4m to Newcastle City Council for the works.

The Central Gateway project is vital in ensuring Newcastle Central Station can accommodate growing passenger numbers, and the introduction of new lines and services in the future. Newcastle Central Station is one of the busiest transport hubs in the North East and the latest round of works will ensure people and goods can continue to travel fast and efficiently across our region, and the country. Andrew Moffat CBE, chair of the LEP investment board

Michelle Percy, the city council's director of place, added: "It's great news that after all the consultation and permissions, work is finally due to start at the Central Station.

"Creating new spaces, new entrances and a taxi pick-up point will open up the station which should act as a catalyst for further development at Stephenson Quarter, Forth Yards and Quayside West."

The previous phase of the station's renovation included the creation of a glass portico where ticket machines and cafes are now located.