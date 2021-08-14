Charlie Graver was only four when a car crash left him with terrible injuries to his face. He needed skin grafts and reconstructive surgery. As he recovered, his family were helped by the charity, Changing Faces, which supports people with visible differences.

Charlie's injuries haven't slowed him down. He's set about running to raise money for the charity which helped him. During the 2020 Covid lockdown he ran the distance of two marathons, he then took on the Great North Run raising thousands of pounds.

Me and my Mam like raising money for charity and I think it'll be a big help for people like me with facial issues. I feel really happy about the next surgery because I've wanted it for years. I keep doing the running because it makes it a hard challenge. Charlie Graver

Now, days before he undergoes further surgery to improve the skin graft on his face, he's taking on another challenge running 1.5 miles, every two hours, for two days.