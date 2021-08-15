VJ Day memorial walk dedicated to North East WW2 Veteran Len Gibson

Brian Burnie, Founder / Trustee of the cancer charity ‘Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care’ is leading a walk in memory of Len and all other Far East Prisoners of War on VJ day today.

The 24½ mile walk started at the Cenotaph in Newcastle at 7:30 this morning, and will end at the Cenotaph in Sunderland, Len’s birthplace this afternoon.

Len Gibson endured forced labour and malnutrition as a Japanese prisoner of war and often made headlines for his fundraising work with the cancer charity.

The former Lance Bombardier died in hospital on the 31st July aged 101.

Brian Burnie, founder of Daft as a Brush charity, was a friend who says he was an incredible man.

When they reach Sunderland at around 5.00 pm, the Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear, Major Eric Ingram, MBE,DL, the Mayor of Sunderland, and Councillor Henry Trueman, Standard Bearers and guests will greet the walkers.

A Bugler will sound ‘The Last Post’, and then the Mayor will say a few words.

A service will then be conducted by Rev Juliet Stephenson in memory of Len Gibson and all those who never returned from the Far Eastern War.

Mr Bill Hall will then say a few words including the POW prayer.