Businesses across the region are hoping that the changes to the Covid self-isolation rules that have come into force today, will ease the staffing issues caused by the 'pingdemic'.

Dadinha Carvalho, Albufeira café in Newcastle:

What new measures are in place from Monday August 16?

Anyone told by NHS contact tracers or the app to self-isolate will not need to do so, as long as they have received their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine more than 14 days prior to their contact with a positive case.

The Government says these people are advised to take a Covid-19 PCR test "as soon as possible to check if they have the virus and for variants of concern."

Most people in England will now be able to avoid self-isolation, so long as they do not test positive for coronavirus. Credit: PA

Those contacted will not need to self-isolate while they await the results of their test.

Those who develop Covid-19 symptoms should self-isolate, get a PCR test, and remain in quarantine until the result comes back.

Anyone who tests positive will still be legally required to self-isolate for ten days.

Isolation also lifts for under 18s and school bubbles will burst

Self-isolation rules are lifting for all under-18s, regardless of their vaccination status.

The change comes as thousands of children prepare for a return to school and college following their summer holidays.

Recent figures showed more than one million children in England were out of school in one week of July due Covid related reasons. Credit: PA

The requirement to segregate younger children into bubbles in order to avoid school-wide outbreaks will also lift.

Social distancing will also no longer be necessary, and schools will not need to stagger start and finish times.

Secondary school and college students will still be required to take coronavirus tests at home twice a week, along with two onsite tests at the first instance when they return. Anyone who tests positive must self-isolate for 10 days.

Testing rules for schools will be reviewed at the end of September.

