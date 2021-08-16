£100 grants on offer for Northumberland families to help with school uniform costs
Grants worth up to £100 are on offer to Northumberland families to help with the costs of school uniforms and other holiday costs.
The scheme, organised by Northumberland County Council, is available to any children who normally receive free school meals during term time.
A county council spokesman said: "We worked with schools and our schools' teams to identify and contact eligible families who then received a £100 summer support grant voucher, per child, which could be used for food, fuel or school uniforms."
The scheme is separate from the Holiday Activity and Food Programme, which is funded by the Department for Education.
The council is also appealing for donations of 'good, useable quality uniform, coats and shoes' all this week.
Drop off points have been set up at 15 locations across Northumberland, and will be accepting items until Friday, August 20.
Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children's services, said: "Whilst so many school uniforms would have been outgrown, they would have also had very little wear over the last year due to school closures and isolation periods and it would be a shame to not give others the chance to reuse such good quality items of clothing.
"You would be playing a huge part in sustaining our beautiful environment and helping others at the same time."
Where is the drop off points?
County Hall, Morpeth, NE61 2EF
Cramlington Community Hub, Manor Walks, Cramlington, NE23 6YB
Blyth Sport Centre, NE24 5BT
Willowburn Sports Centre, Willowburn Avenue, Alnwick, NE66 2JH
Swan Centre, Tweedmouth, TD15 2AS
Ashington Leisure Centre, Lintonville Terrace, Ashington, NE63 9JY
Berwick Community Trust, William Elder Building, Castlegate, Berwick, TD15 1JT
Where else are donations being taken?
Hadston House, Bondicar Road, Hadston, Morpeth, NE65 9SR
Stobhill Link, Sheilds Road, Morpeth, NE61 2SA
Hope Centre, Forum Way, Cramlington, NE23 6SJ
Wansbeck 4 Affordable School Uniform, Lintonville Terrace, Ashington, NE63 9UN
East Bedlington Community Centre, Station Road, Bedlington, NE22 7JN
Stakeford and Bomarsund Welfare, Gordon Terrace, Choppington, NE62 5UB
Uniform for all Northumberland, Contract House, Renwick Road, Blyth, NE24 2NX
Bacmans, Bridge Road, Lynemouth, NE61 5YL