Grants worth up to £100 are on offer to Northumberland families to help with the costs of school uniforms and other holiday costs.

The scheme, organised by Northumberland County Council, is available to any children who normally receive free school meals during term time.

A county council spokesman said: "We worked with schools and our schools' teams to identify and contact eligible families who then received a £100 summer support grant voucher, per child, which could be used for food, fuel or school uniforms."

The scheme is separate from the Holiday Activity and Food Programme, which is funded by the Department for Education.

The council is also appealing for donations of 'good, useable quality uniform, coats and shoes' all this week.

Drop off points have been set up at 15 locations across Northumberland, and will be accepting items until Friday, August 20.

Bosses say the initiative is intended to encourage 'recycling', as well as help those struggling with uniform costs.

Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children's services, said: "Whilst so many school uniforms would have been outgrown, they would have also had very little wear over the last year due to school closures and isolation periods and it would be a shame to not give others the chance to reuse such good quality items of clothing.

"You would be playing a huge part in sustaining our beautiful environment and helping others at the same time."

Where is the drop off points?

County Hall, Morpeth, NE61 2EF

Cramlington Community Hub, Manor Walks, Cramlington, NE23 6YB

Blyth Sport Centre, NE24 5BT

Willowburn Sports Centre, Willowburn Avenue, Alnwick, NE66 2JH

Swan Centre, Tweedmouth, TD15 2AS

Ashington Leisure Centre, Lintonville Terrace, Ashington, NE63 9JY

Berwick Community Trust, William Elder Building, Castlegate, Berwick, TD15 1JT

Where else are donations being taken?