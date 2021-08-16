Lorry driver who crashed near Darlington was four times over drink-drive limit

A trucker who crashed a lorry and blocked a junction on a major road near Darlington was four times over the drink-drive limit.

Durham Constabulary said junction 59 of the A1 was blocked for hours early on Saturday.

The force tweeted a photo of the crashed HGV.

The post said: "This driver of this HGV was four times over the drink-drive limit when officers from @DurhamRPU stopped him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"The driver also blocked junction 59 for several hours while we awaited recovery of the vehicle - let this be a lesson."

The Roads Policing Unit added: "Don't drink and drive. This could have so easily ended in a fatality."