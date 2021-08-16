Newcastle United fans queue up for Covid vaccine at St. James' Park

Newcastle United fans queued up for the Covid vaccine at the club's first home game of the season.

The vaccine bus was parked outside the stadium before and after Newcastle's match against West Ham.

It was a bad result for the Magpies on the pitch as they lost 4 - 2 but clinicians say it was a good day on the bus on its busiest day in the city. 162 fans took the opportunity to have the jab, many getting their first dose and newly eligible teenagers.

