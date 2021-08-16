Taliban's advance in Afghanistan: what responses are there in the North East?

People and organisations across our region are reacting to the news that the Taliban has rapidly taken over large swathes of Afghanistan territory over the past week.

It follows the decision from the United States to withdraw troops after 20 years of American and British presence in the country.

It has also led to fears of widespread human rights abuses.

A former military service personnel has expressed his dismay at the situation.

James Rose trained at Catterick, in North Yorkshire and left for a tour of Afghanistan in September 2009.

As a Veteran, how does it feel seeing the county in turmoil?

Do you have any ideas of how this situation might be resolved?

I think we went there for absolutely nothing at all. I feel like I lost my legs for nowt. James Rose

James Rose served in the 2nd Battalion Yorkshire regiment at Catterick. Credit: James Rose

It was only a couple months later during his 2009 tour, on a routine patrol, where James stepped on an IED, planted by the Taliban - as a result of the blast, James suffered a broken pelvis and tail bone, as well as losing both legs above the knee.

There were scenes of desperation and chaos at Kabul’s Airport earlier today - Afghan's were seen clinging to the side of a US military plane as taxied down the runway.

Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday, running alongside aircrafts and pushing onto planes in a last-minute attempt to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government.

British troops are working with US forces to secure the Airport as thousands scramble to leave the county.

Following a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergencies committee, Boris Johnson said his priority was to get UK nationals and Afghans who had worked with them out of the country “as fast as we can."

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, has admitted the UK will be unable to evacuate everyone from Afghanistan who needs to leave, due to the unpredictable nature of the Taliban.

There are still people who will not be able to get to Kabul and will just not be able to get out at this time. Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace.

The speed of the Taliban advance suggests that there may only be a short window of a few days to get people out and, while the airport has so far not come under attack, there are fears that could change quickly with Taliban insurgents now effectively in control of the capital.

Internally displaced Afghans who fled their homes, take refuge in a public park in Kabul. Credit: Rahmat Gul/AP

In the capital, ITV News Senior International Correspondent said people in Kabul were "frightened" and said there were very few women on the streets.