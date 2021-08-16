A girl from Teesside has been left needing hospital treatment after being shot twice with a pellet gun.

The 11-year-old girl was shot once in the back, and once on her leg, on Derwent Street in Darlington at around 6.50pm on Sunday, August 15.

She was later taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Sergeant James Woodcock, from Darlington Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “This is obviously a very concerning incident for all involved and we will be increasing patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 327 of August 15, or report it via their website.

Information made anonymously can be sent to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their website.