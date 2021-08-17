Cat loses an eye after attack with suspected airgun in Newcastle
A cat has lost an eye after a cruel attack with a suspected airgun in Benwell.Ricky Sawyer returned home from work on Wednesday, August 11, to find his pet Rodney crying and with a “horrific” injury to his left eye.Rodney was rushed to the vet, where he underwent emergency surgery, but his eye could not be saved.
Ricky said: "They said he was lucky to be alive. Someone had shot him with either a BB gun or a catapult.”Ricky said his cats Albert and Rodney, who are a year and a half old, have been going out during the day in Benwell, since getting their vaccinations in December.The 39-year-old let them out before work last Wednesday, and returned home to Broomridge Avenue to see they had been in the house for food - but there was no sign of Rodney.Ricky said: "When I found him he was on the fence crying and I could see his eye was bust up.
"He’s home now and he’s doing pretty well. He’s coped with it quite well."A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5pm on August 11, we were contacted by a member of the public who reported their cat had been shot with a suspected air weapon.
Officers urge anyone with information to contact the police.