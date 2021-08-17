Cat loses an eye after attack with suspected airgun in Newcastle

A cat has lost an eye after a cruel attack with a suspected airgun in Benwell.Ricky Sawyer returned home from work on Wednesday, August 11, to find his pet Rodney crying and with a “horrific” injury to his left eye.Rodney was rushed to the vet, where he underwent emergency surgery, but his eye could not be saved.

The vet removed an eight millimetre metal ball from Rodney's eye socket. Credit: NCJMEDIA

Ricky said: "They said he was lucky to be alive. Someone had shot him with either a BB gun or a catapult.”Ricky said his cats Albert and Rodney, who are a year and a half old, have been going out during the day in Benwell, since getting their vaccinations in December.The 39-year-old let them out before work last Wednesday, and returned home to Broomridge Avenue to see they had been in the house for food - but there was no sign of Rodney.Ricky said: "When I found him he was on the fence crying and I could see his eye was bust up.

"He’s home now and he’s doing pretty well. He’s coped with it quite well."A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5pm on August 11, we were contacted by a member of the public who reported their cat had been shot with a suspected air weapon.

Officers urge anyone with information to contact the police.