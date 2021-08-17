People in Sunderland are being asked to stay vigilant to help protect one of its city centre attractions.

Sunderland BID says damage has been caused to some large, grass-covered animal statues in a pop-up park in Keel Square.

The zebra seat had been pulled out of the ground, carried away and dumped in another area of Keel Square. Credit: Sunderland BID

On the following night, the donkey had been pulled off its plinth. Credit: Sunderland BID

The installation has been said to have been a hit with families this summer.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID said: "We wanted to provide something really special for families to enjoy in the city centre, which not only benefits people in the city but also the local economy.

"We are really disappointed that people think it’s ok to try and destroy these attractions or damage them.

"They are incredibly selfish and spiteful acts and we would hope that anyone who sees people behaving in this way would call the police immediately."

The BID is now looking at extra security measures to protect the animals, with the Police aware of the incidents.