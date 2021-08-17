North Yorkshire church asks tourists to “stop asking where Dracula’s grave is”
A church in North Yorkshire has put up a sign asking tourists to “stop asking where Dracula’s grave is.”
St Mary’s Church in Whitby has been reminding its visitors that Dracula is a fictional character, and that he is not buried in their graveyard.
The cemetery on the grounds was mentioned in Bram Stoker’s epistolary Gothic novel about the vampire.
A picture of the sign has been posted on social media. It reads: "Please do not ask staff where Dracula’s grave as there isn’t one.”
Stoker’s novel is partially set in the North Yorkshire town after Dracula ends up there on theback of a ship that gets into trouble in Whitby Bay.
Bram Stoker found some of his inspiration for 'Dracula' after staying in the town in 1890.
While Dracula is a fictional character, it is thought he was inspired on the 15th-centuryRomanian rule Vlad III, also known as “Vlad the Impaler.”