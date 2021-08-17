North Yorkshire church asks tourists to “stop asking where Dracula’s grave is”

A church in North Yorkshire has put up a sign asking tourists to “stop asking where Dracula’s grave is.”

St Mary’s Church in Whitby has been reminding its visitors that Dracula is a fictional character, and that he is not buried in their graveyard.

The cemetery on the grounds was mentioned in Bram Stoker’s epistolary Gothic novel about the vampire.

A picture of the sign has been posted on social media. It reads: "Please do not ask staff where Dracula’s grave as there isn’t one.”

Stoker’s novel is partially set in the North Yorkshire town after Dracula ends up there on theback of a ship that gets into trouble in Whitby Bay.

Bram Stoker found some of his inspiration for 'Dracula' after staying in the town in 1890.

Whitby also plays host to the Goth Weekend, as seen here in 2019. Credit: PA

While Dracula is a fictional character, it is thought he was inspired on the 15th-centuryRomanian rule Vlad III, also known as “Vlad the Impaler.”