Berwick campaigners concerned over the impacts of badgers at a cemetery

There have been fears mounting for several months among some families over badgers in a Berwick cemetery that are damaging memorials.

Concerns have been raised about the possible consequences if the animals in Tweedmouth cemetery continue to cause damage to graves and the wider cemetery, such as digging over ground, undermining headstones or even uncovering remains.

Campaigners hoping a new petition will force council bosses to take their concerns about badgers at a Berwick cemetery 'seriously'.

Alana Brown started a petition 'Protect our loved ones - remove the badgers humanely and safely.'

She said: "We appreciate the badgers are highly protected and no one wants to hurt them, but we also want to protect our loved ones, so please remove them humanely and safely.

A Facebook group started by Mrs Brown to highlight issues in the cemetery has seen almost 1,000 people sign up in just a few weeks.

Badgers and their setts are protected under law, making it an offence to intentionally attempt to kill, injure or trap one, or interfere with their habitats.

There are some exceptions to this law, such as in the cases of organised badger culls, but they require a special licence.

Both the council and the Northumberland Wildlife Trust have urged the public not to take matters into their own hands.

A council spokesman said: "We have received this petition which will be considered by the North Northumberland Local Area Council in due course.