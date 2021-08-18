Fraudster jailed after targeting the old and vulnerable in North Yorkshire

A fraudster has been jailed after targeting the old and vulnerable in North Yorkshire.

Walter Kaziah Lee had taken more than £39,000 from elderly and vulnerable victims in Scarborough.

The 46-year-old has been sentenced to two and a half years at York Crown Court.

The case against Lee, of Parkway Stables, Jubilee Lane, Blackpool, was investigated by a multi-agency operation.

The offending took place between September 26, 2018, and July 3, 2019, netting him a total of £39,880 from victims.

The doorstep conman did repair work at the victim's houses, but much was found to be of poor quality, substantially overcharged or not being done.

Among his victims was a 78 year old widow from Scalby, whose daughters were trying to assist her in maintaining her home following their father’s death. Despite the roof being replaced in 2016, Lee claimed it needed work and charged £18,600. A surveyor appointed by Trading Standards valued the work at £4,710.

In a victim personal statement one of the daughters of the 78 year old widow told the court:

"The stress and upset he has caused has been profound.

Both my sister and I are key workers. Front line NHS staff who worked throughout the Covid pandemic. We have a strong work ethic and try our best for all our patients. The fact that Walter can cheat my family the way he has and leave such destruction and upset in his path leaves me without words.”

During Lee's sentencing, he has also been banned from ‘cold calling’ homes anywhere in the UK for the next decade and now faces legal action under the Proceeds of Crime Act which could strip him of assets to repay money taken.