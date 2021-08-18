Holy Island land train trial stalled over concerns by locals

A planned four-week trial for a land train on Holy Island has been put on hold following concerns raised by locals.

A 9,000-strong petition led Northumberland County Council to request the licence of the train to be stalled.

Council Leader Glen Sanderson said: "There’s been a groundswell of opposition to the proposed land train, and we recognise and acknowledge the concerns and issues raised."

There’s no denying the spiritual and historical heritage of Holy Island, and it truly is a remarkable place. Council Leader Glen Sanderson

The trial will not go ahead until further consultation has taken place.

This news has been welcomed by local opposition, who are campaigning to stop the land train. Nicola Douglas who started the petition against the land train said: "We are very happy to have been heard by the County Council and look forward to further consultation.”

The land train had been proposed by a local transport firm as a Covid-friendly alternative to the shuttle bus that currently operates on the island.

It says it would transport tourists from the main car park, into the village and on towards Lindisfarne Castle.

The petition against the move argues that it would impact local businesses who are "reliant on the passing trade from the carpark, which would become virtually non -existent if the train was to transport visitors directly to the village."