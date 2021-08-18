Horse-racing event underway at Ebor Festival in York

One of horse racing's showpiece events has been getting underway this afternoon in York for the first time in two years.

The Ebor Festival is the biggest four days of flat racing in the north of England.

For trainers like Michael Dods from County Durham, they are glad to be back at the big race meetings:

Play video

It's one of the richest festivals in the racing calendar, worth nearly £5 million in prize money.

Check the ITV Racing Podcast on The Ebor Festival show, which discusses all the latest topics and previews the upcoming meetings.