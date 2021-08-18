One man dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Northumberland

A man has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Northumberland.

Emergency services attended the incident involving an HGV and a car on the A69 at Greenhead, shortly before 8.45 am today.

The 41-year-old driver of the HGV died at the scene.

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident.

Inspector Dean Hood from the force’s motor patrols department said: "This was a serious collision which has sadly killed a man and our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we are gathering information to build up a picture of how the collision occurred."

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage is asked to contact 101, or contact the police on their website, quoting log NP-20210818-0179.