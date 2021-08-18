Overnight road closures now in place on the A69 at Hexham

Overnight road closures will now be in place on the A69 at Hexham.

Completion of Highways England’s A69 Bridge End roundabout improvement between Acomb and Corbridge will move another step closer next week when resurfacing takes place.

The approaches to the roundabout and the bridge decks will be resurfaced overnight from Wednesday 18 to Saturday 21 August.

Then on Sunday 22 August, also overnight, the temporary safety barrier on the westbound carriageway will be shortened. Highways England say the work can cause noise disruption so every effort will be made to complete it by 10pm.

During the work full east and westbound overnight closures, clearly signed diversions will be put in place.

We are currently planning further overnight eastbound overnight closures between now and the end of September. These will be needed to install some more drainage and surface the road to the west of the junction and the eastbound slip road. We need overnight closures to surface the road at the eastern end of the work and remove the traffic management before fully opening the junction to traffic. Alek James, Highways England Project Manager

Highways England says the A69 Bridge End improvement will "reduce congestion and improve journey times and safety for all users". It has involved building a new stretch of the A69 under the current roundabout and constructing two new bridges across the major road, to form the junction.