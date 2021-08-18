Visitors to North Tyneside coast are being urged to respect wildlife

Play video

Video footage from Northumbria Police.

Visitors travelling to a North Tyneside coastal area are being urged to respect local wildlife from a distance.

It follows reports of seals being harassed at St Mary’s lighthouse.

Video footage from last Tuesday (3 August) shows groups of people approaching the seals within very close proximity.

The seals were seen to be visibly distressed with some frantically trying to get away.

Northumbria force’s Marine Unit were contacted by concerned members of the public during the incident which happened around 7pm.

Constable Paul Cullen from Northumbria Police’s Marine Unit said: “It is understandable that visitors want to capture the magnificent wildlife our area has to offer on camera.

"However, this should not be to the detriment of the animal’s welfare. The area at St Mary’s lighthouse is a sanctuary for wildlife and visitors should respect that.

The advice says that you should keep your distance from the seals and not approach them any closer than 100 metres.

Constable Cullen added: “Remember it is illegal to harass, feed, chase and touch marine mammals in the wild and you can be prosecuted for these offences.

Members of the public are also encouraged to take videos and photographs if they see this activity taking place and share them with the police.