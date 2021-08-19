County Durham hiker's ashes to be spread in places that she loved

A County Durham hiker who died while walking in the Pyrenees nine months ago, will have her ashes scattered "in places close to her heart", says her loved ones.

Esther Dingley's family said a small, private cremation will be held close to the mountains she loved, once her body is returned to them by the authorities.

She went missing in November and her remains were found earlier this month following extensive searches by specialist teams in France and Spain.

Her partner Dan Colegate, 38, spent months looking for her after she vanished while she was adventuring alone in the Pyrenees.

In a statement, her family said: "[We] are saddened by the passing of our beloved Esther who, after nine painful months of uncertainty, has now been found among the mountains she loved so much.

"Once Esther is returned to the family, a small, private cremation will be held close to the Pyrenees before Esther's ashes are scattered in a number of places closest to her heart."

esther

Esther was on the final solo trek of a month-long trip when she last communicated with her partner on 22 November.

In lieu of cards and flowers, the family are asking for donations to be made to Sightsavers, a global charity that aims to tackle avoidable blindness.

"This is a charity Esther long supported in line with her commitment to sharing the beauty of our planet," the statement released by missing people charity LBT Global, which has been supporting the family, said.

Almost £5,000 has already been raised through an online memorial page.

The family also thanked the charity LBT Global which provides overseas crisis support.

Ms Dingley and Mr Colegate met at Oxford University and lived in Durham before they set off travelling around Europe in a campervan six years ago and blogged about their adventures on the road.