Family claim their pet was 'poisoned' in Middlesbrough park

A family from Middlesbrough claim their dog has died after being poisoned in Albert Park.

Susan Gill suspects her 18-month-old labrador Lola was poisoned in Albert Park on Thursday 12 August. Middlesbrough Council said while it wasn't aware of any dogs beingpoisoned, it urged anyone with evidence to report it.

ITV Tyne Tees spoke to Susan's son Peter, who was walking the golden labrador at around 8am and rushed her to the vets after she became unwell. He says Lola emerged from the bushes, near the Park Road South entrance, "eating something" then after returning home began vomiting.However, after "four days of hell" Peter says Lola sadly passed away on Monday. He says the rest of the family, has been left "devastated" over the loss of his first pet.

A Middlesbrough Council spokesman said: “We have not been made aware of any pets taking ill after visiting Albert Park - but urge anyone with evidence to come forward and report it to the council and to Cleveland Police.Middlesbrough Council staff will continue to maintain and monitor the park as normal. We are also aware of a photograph circulating on social media which appears to show a sign attached to the gates of Albert Park, warning cat and dog owners against visiting. The picture is not real and has been edited, and no such notice has been placed on the park gates.”