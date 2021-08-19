The family of a former County Durham soldier who died from Covid is urging for vigilance as the disease continues to spread.

Shaun Jackson from Consett had just turned 37 when he fell ill earlier this month.

He passed away in the same hospital where his mother died of coronavirus just days previously.

Shaun Jackson spent more than a decade with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

His ex-partner and mother of his two children says wearing masks and getting vaccinated against the virus is more important than ever. She also lost her father to Covid last year.

Angela Durrant said: "It was the worst, the worst day. I got the call from the ICU saying that Sean had passed about an hour ago.

"I couldn't go back to sleep, I was nervous, I had to ring my mam to come home."

I couldn't find the words to tell them about their dad. Angela

Shaun had spent 10 years ago touring Northern Ireland and Afghanistan - twice.

Army contacts have rallied around to find the funds for a full military funeral for Shaun next Tuesday.

