Newcastle boy wins North East Lego competition

A boy from Newcastle has won a Lego competition that saw competitors build models of iconic North East people, places or things.

Nathaniel Fitch, age 11 from Gosforth, has been named the winner of Life Science Centre’s Local Brick Legends competition.

The judges were impressed with its realistic likeness to the real bridge and the level of detail, including tiny model cars and lampposts. Credit: Centre for Life

The competition had been judged by a local Lego artist Steve Mayes and Life Science Centre Maker, Isabella Smith.

Steve said: "The standard of the entries we’ve received has been excellent. I’ve loved seeing everyone’s creations.

"We felt Nathaniel’s model was the best in terms of detail, thought and planning."

Nathaniel's prize includes a one-on-one building workshop in the studio with Steve.

Steve added: “I can’t wait to see what we can build together when they visit my studio for our workshop.”

Isabella said: "Huge congratulations to Nathaniel on his winning submission.

"Creativity and imagination play a vital role in science and engineering and we hope the competition has inspired lots of people to have a go at building something special.”