Tyne and Wear Metro bids farewell to long-serving driver and chaplain

The Tyne and Wear Metro has bid farewell to their long-serving driver and chaplain.

Michael Bushby, who has been driving Metro trains since 1990, became a chaplain in 2008 and has spent the years since combining the two roles.

And it was all achieved after beating cancer in 2013 and successfully returning to work.

Michael was "a popular figure among his colleagues and in the wider community he has served through the Newcastle city centre chaplaincy". He drove the first Metro train on the Sunderland extension of the network when it opened in 2002.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, said he would be a big miss - having brought "warmth, compassion, and empathy" to his two roles.

After beating cancer in 2013, Michael returned to work and became a train crew assessor, helping new drivers to pass the training course.

Michael, of Felling in Gateshead, said: “I leave with a heavy heart because I've had a great career with Metro. I was diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer in 2013 but I was determined to beat it and get back to work. I managed to do that in just two years. I know my condition has to be managed so I feel now is the right time for me to retire.

I’ve always been there for people through my role as a chaplain and have provided support to many colleagues during challenging times. "

I have offered personal help to drivers who have struggled with bereavement or other private matters. It's been a privilege to reach out and support people in the city centre. I have served in various retail and business sites throughout the city offering welfare support and pastoral care. Michael Bushby

Head of Metro Operations Delivery, Kevin Storey, said: “We are all going to miss Michael and we wish him well for the future. He has given outstanding service to the Tyne and Wear Metro over the last three decades.

As a Metro driver he has mentored many trainees over the years, and he managed all of that after beating to cancer and returning to work. Michael’s role as a chaplain has also been of huge support to us. He’s provided colleagues with pastoral care when they needed it, showing great warmth, compassion, and empathy. He’ll be a big miss.”