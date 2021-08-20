The Army has been drafted in to help North East Ambulance Service cope with record levels of demand.

ITV News Tyne Tees understands 25 members will be helping them transport patients who need to go to hospital, but don't require critical and urgent care.

Demand for the 999 service has risen by almost 68% compared to levels that would normally be expected at this time of year.

Deputy chief operating officer at North East Ambulance Services Vicky Court said: “The NHS in North East is facing increasing demand and we are using tried and tested methods to alleviate pressures on services so everyone will continue to get the care they need.

“In response to the increased demand we are facing, a group of 25 military personnel arrived at NEAS recently."