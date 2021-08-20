Four in ten 16-17 year olds in the North East have received their Covid jab

Newly released NHS figures show that in the North East and Yorkshire, 4 in every 10 of those eligible 16- and 17-year-olds have been vaccinated.

Of 60,039 16-17 year-olds in the region, 23,966 have received their Covid jab since they became eligible on 4 August.

Earlier this month, the Joint Council on Vaccination and Immunisation updated its guidance so all 16-17 year-olds can be offered a dose.

Dr Yvette Oade, NHS Clinical Lead for the Vaccination Programme in the North East and Yorkshire, said it was pleasing the region has made a positive start to extending its vaccination programme to cover 16- and 17-year-olds.

Dr Oade added: "The Covid-19 vaccine is safe, effective and gives vital protection – enabling us to live safely with the virus without restrictions and to enjoy our freedoms.

"I would urge all 16- and 17-year-olds to come forward for your vaccine at our many locations across the region, including your local GPs. It will protect you, your families and friends from the virus and the threat of serious illness from Covid19 infection.”

Vaccination walk-in centres can be found via the NHS online Walk-in Finder - this includes the Vertu Motors Arena at Elswick in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

