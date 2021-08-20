Local young people awarded apprenticeships at a North Yorkshire mine

Play video

Video report by Katie Cole.

A new intake of local apprentices have just started their courses at a North Yorkshire mine.

15 apprentices have been appointed by Anglo American at the Woodsmith Mine near the village of Sneaton, near Whitby.

Their ages range from 16 to 23, with the majority joining straight from school, though some are more experienced or have higher education qualifications.

All of them live locally to the project, hailing from the towns and villages on the North Yorkshire coast and Teesside.

The firm says the new intake of apprentices reaffirms their ambition to employ as many local people as possible.

As a British mining engineer myself, I feel really privileged and honoured to be helping to train up the next generation and put British mining back on the map with this world class mine. Richard Murrell, Mine Manager for Anglo American's Woodsmith Project

Take a look at Woodsmith Mine:

Play video

Over 500 applications were received for this apprenticeship

Competition to work in the industry is still fierce, as the programme had to narrow it down to only 15 successful applicants.

The mineral polyhalite will be mined there, which will then be transported via a 23 mile tunnel to a processing facility on Teesside.

It will then be sold as an environmentally friendly fertiliser.