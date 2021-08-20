Man attacked in Wallsend shares injury photo to help catch attackers

The victim of a brutal assault has shared a photo of his injuries as officers appeal for information.

An investigation is ongoing into the attack, which happened outside Nobles Convenience Store on Mullen Road in Wallsend.

At about 12.05am on July 31, a group of youths approached a 33-year-old man and, in an unprovoked attack, assaulted the man, hitting him with a traffic cone.

When he fell to the ground, unresponsive, he was further beaten by one youth and left alone on the pavement.

A near-by resident spotted the victim and dialled 999 but they were unable to give any details on the attackers.

He was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital where he received treatment for a fractured nose, various facial injuries and 4cm long cut to his head.

Though he has since been discharged, he continues to suffer in pain daily.

This video contains distressing images Play video

Picture of victims injuries may be distressing.

The youths are described as being aged around 14 to 17 and were believed to have fled the scene heading either down Mullen Road or the Risings Estate.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the assault and the identities of those involved. Police are now asking anybody who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Officers are also appealing for people with dashcams and CCTV in areas near to Mullen Road and the housing estate to check footage.

PC Kasia May, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an appalling and unprovoked attack that saw a man beaten and left in the street.

“Since the attack we have carried out extensive CCTV checks and door-to-door enquires. We have so far been unable to get a positive ID on the those responsible, but it is imperative that they are brought to justice.

We are now appealing to the public to please come forward if they have any information which can assist with our investigation – any information, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it may be could prove crucial to solving this case. PC Kasia May, Northumbria Police

“I also want to make a direct appeal to those involved, it is not too late to do the right thing and come forward.

“If you know something, please get in touch.”