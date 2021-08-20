Sunderland's children's services have become the first in the country to jump from an 'inadequate' ranking to 'outstanding'.

Ofsted found staff have transformed practices following the inadequate rating in 2018, and are now they're making a 'real difference' to young people's lives.

The national first makes Sunderland one of only 18 local authorities in England to be given the top rating.

Ofsted noted that their social work practice was of "consistently high quality and relentless in significantly improving the experience of children and young people."

The report also praised the implementation of a nationally recognised model of social work, which resulted in children's needs being "addressed proactively" and ensuring the right level of help and protection when needed.

They also highlighted that the improvement in quality is even more impressive as it's been achieved during the pandemic.

Patrick Melia, Chief Executive, Sunderland City Council:

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, said: "Children and young people in Sunderland deserve the very best.

I'm absolutely delighted to see Ofsted rating our children's services outstanding after an exceptionally difficult few years. Councillor Graeme Miller

Jill Colbert, Chief Executive of Together for Children and Director of Children's Services for the City Council:

Ms Colbert said: "The outcome of this inspection marks a turning point for children's services and for families in Sunderland.

"It draws a line under our difficult history and celebrates the incredible work our staff have done to deliver outstanding services to children."