Two suspected thieves have been arrested in Sunderland after being spotted pulling a stolen digger worth more than £100,000.

Motor Patrol officers in Washington sighted a suspected stolen VW van on the A1 at about 6.50pm.

The van was pulling a trailer carrying a Mini Digger believed to be worth around £100,000 and stolen from the Keighley area of West Yorkshire.

Two male occupants – aged 55 and 62 – were arrested.

The investigation has now been passed onto West Yorkshire Police.

Northumbria Police have reassured rural communities that protecting their property is a priority. Credit: PA

Chief Inspector Ian Cutty from Northumbria Police said: "We are committed to safeguarding our rural communities and understand the devastation that machinery thefts can have on the trade.