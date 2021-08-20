Two suspected thieves arrested in Sunderland after pulling a stolen digger worth more than £100,000
Two suspected thieves have been arrested in Sunderland after being spotted pulling a stolen digger worth more than £100,000.
Motor Patrol officers in Washington sighted a suspected stolen VW van on the A1 at about 6.50pm.
The van was pulling a trailer carrying a Mini Digger believed to be worth around £100,000 and stolen from the Keighley area of West Yorkshire.
Two male occupants – aged 55 and 62 – were arrested.
The investigation has now been passed onto West Yorkshire Police.
Chief Inspector Ian Cutty from Northumbria Police said: "We are committed to safeguarding our rural communities and understand the devastation that machinery thefts can have on the trade.