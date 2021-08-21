Newcastle Eagles legend Drew Lasker retires after nine seasons and ten trophies

Newcastle Eagles legend Drew Lasker has announced his retirement from playing professional basketball.

The 38-year-old spent sixteen years playing in the British Basketball League, including a successful final nine back-to-back seasons with the Eagles.

In a letter to his fans, Lasker wrote: “I knew that basketball was in my DNA, it is a primary part of my life’s purpose, and it is what God created me to do.

“And because I embraced that knowing, basketball embraced me. Basketball opened doors for me, developed me, shaped me, and sustained me for over 3 decades. And for that I say, thank you, basketball.”

Lasker made the North East home and Newcastle Eagles have confirmed that this will not be the last fans will see of Lasker around the organisation, promising a further announcement in due course.

Thank you, basketball, for the entry point into the BBL with the Plymouth Raiders. I am forever indebted to Gary Stronach for taking that chance on me when no one else in the world would. Then Guildford Heat and the opportunity to later play with the Newcastle Eagles. From this point, much of my friendship with basketball has played-out on the court across 16 seasons. Drew Lasker

Lasker added: “A special thank you for Fab Flournoy, who was my coach, and remains my mentor and close friend."

Lasker has been a Newcastle fan-favourite right from when he first joined the Eagles in 2011 and is one of the most-successful players in the history of the BBL.

Famous for wearing the number 21, he has lifted a total of eleven British Basketball titles, starting with one at Plymouth in 2007 followed by ten as an Eagle since 2013.

“I am especially grateful those fans who I may never meet or know, but you took the time to cheer me on no matter what”, Lasker said.

“There are no words that describe what your encouragement meant to me. So many of you have supported me on and off the court and it means the world every single time.

“Wherever you are, whatever you are doing, I hope that you have those in your life that cheer you on too.

“It’s only right I sign off in 2021.”