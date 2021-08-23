Play video

Video report by Rachel Bullock.

Afghan nationals living in the North East have been reacting to the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.

Fahim Habibi says the scenes unravelling in Afghanistan has left him frightened:

Mr Habibi is the owner of Afghan Grill House in Newcastle and has family still in Kabul - with his parents and sister only minutes from Kabul.

The Government has warned today that it will take "hours, not weeks" to complete its evacuation of Britons and local allies from Afghanistan, the defence secretary has said.

Ben Wallace reiterated that "not everyone will get out" of Afghanistan even if they're legally entitled to enter the UK.

The mother of a Sunderland soldier, who died in Afghanistan in 2008, says the troops dealing with the evacuation of British nationals are enduring their worst tour of the country.

Private Nathan Cuthbertson's mother Carla says she knows of soldiers - currently in Afghanistan - who will need support when they return because of what they've witnessed.

Boris Johnson is expected to pressure US President Joe Biden to extend the Kabul evacuation deadline when the prime minister meets world leaders on Tuesday.

But success appears unlikely for the PM, with Mr Biden suggesting on Sunday evening that he'd be sticking to the August 31 deadline and a Taliban spokesperson warned there would be "consequences" if the agreement was broken.

An evacuation is ongoing at Kabul Airport but chaos caused by thousands trying to escape is hampering efforts. Credit: AP

Without the American presence in the city, it's unlikely repatriation flights would be able to continue flying from Kabul - with US forces already only just maintaining enough control to see evacuation flights leave.

In a tweet, Mr Johnson said it was “vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations."

Middlesbrough's elected Mayor called on the Prime Minister on Friday to ensure his ‘levelling up' agenda extends to those seeking refuge in the UK.

Andy Preston said: "It's time for a ‘levelling up' where places like Middlesbrough don't continue to shoulder most of the challenges - so I'd want to see posh places like Kensington & Chelsea and Elmbridge, Surrey taking their fair share of those in need as well.

"Together we can do this, but only if it's done fairly, if everyone plays their part and if the right support is in place."