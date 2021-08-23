Man seriously injured after 'deliberate' hit and run in Middlesbrough

A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Middlesbrough, in which police believe was a premeditated incident.

It happened shortly after 9pm on Saturday 21st August on Homerton Road to Gribdale Road when a man and woman, who were riding bikes, suffered injuries when they were reportedly hit by a white Vauxhall Insignia.

A 37-year-old man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 24-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was released from hospital following treatment.

The car involved in the collision did not stop at the scene.

Following enquiries, officers believe that the collision was a deliberate act and are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV of the incident or the white Vauxhall Insignia in the area around the time of the collision, to get in touch.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to get in touch with Cleveland Police.