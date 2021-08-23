A Police dog has helped in catching suspected robbers after a 65-year-old man had been hit over the head and mugged in Sunderland.

Police were called to the Emsworth Road area shortly before 1am on Monday following a report that a 65-year-old man had been mugged and hit over the head by two offenders who then stole his watch, money and trainers.

Officers arrived at the scene along with police dog Roxy who quickly picked up the alleged offenders' scent.

The Belgian Malinois then led her handler away from the scene towards Newcastle Road where they located a 33-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman who aroused suspicion.

After the pair were searched, officers found some of the stolen property in their possession and they were both subsequently placed under arrest within minutes of the attack.

They were both brought into custody where they remain.

Chief Inspector Nicola Wearing, from Northumbria Police said: "Quite quickly, PD Roxy picked up a scent and this was another excellent example of the crucial role our Dog Section play in helping us to locate suspects."