RNLI issue advice after two teenagers are rescued from a rip current at Seaburn

Volunteers from RNLI Seaburn and Roker lifeguards were alerted to two teenage girls who were caught in a rip current at Seaburn on 17 August.

A member of the public saw three girls screaming in the water at Seaburn beach at around 2.30pm.

Senior lifeguard Lily Humphries was alerted to the emergency just outside of the red and yellow flags and she immediately went to help the girls.

One of the girls managed to wade out of the water with the assistance of another beachgoer - the rescue team brought the remaining teenagers back to shore safely.

Lead Lifeguard Supervisor Sean Mills praised the girls for following the RNLI’s Float to Live advice: "When we rescued the girls, they were all floating in the rip current. One said she remembered someone visiting her school and telling her to Float to Live.

"This knowledge saved her life. The girls’ parents should all be proud of them for following our advice.

"However, we do advise beachgoers to swim between the red and yellow flags when visiting one of our lifeguarded beaches. That way our lifeguard team can immediately be of assistance if you find yourself in trouble."

If you find yourself stuck in a rip current, follow the RNLI's Float to Live advice: