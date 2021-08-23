Tyne Tunnel will stop accepting cash from November

The A19's Tyne Tunnel toll booths will be removed and cash will no longer be accepted from November.

The move named the 'Tyne Pass project' will mean motorists will no longer have to stop.

Operator TT2 says its aim is to speed up journey times and cut pollution from vehicles idling.

Tyne Tunnel users will have three options when driving through and paying the toll:

Pay the toll using pre-paid accounts

Pay the toll using an online pay later system

Paying the toll using PayPoint tills at retailers.

Tyne Tunnels says it will not be installing contactless payment machines as Chief Executive, Phil Smith says in a video - as the "cons outweigh the pros" for contactless payment.

He said contactless is slower than a prepaid account, so installing contactless machines will slow the traffic down.