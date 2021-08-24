Claudia Lawrence: Police search gravel pits in hunt for missing woman

An update into the Claudia Lawrence investigation has found police searching a nature reserve in North Yorkshire.

A former gravel mine in Sand Hutton, which has since filled up with water and is used now for fishing, has been cordoned off at the centre of the search for Claudia Lawrence's body

The detective leading that search confirmed today that underwater divers and forensic police officers are on the scene.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox issues an update on the "disappearance and suspected murder" of Claudia Lawrence:

The 35-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday March 18 2009 after she failed to turn up for a 6am shift at work at the University of York.

She spoke to her parents, Joan and Peter Lawrence, separately on the phone on Wednesday evening, and seemed to be in good spirits.

Despite a high profile investigation and extensive media coverage, her sudden disappearance has remained a mystery.

North Yorkshire Police believe Claudia was murdered. Her family have welcomed changes in the investigation team over the years, and a review of the original inquiry.

Her father Peter spent years 12 years campaigning for the Guardianship (Missing Persons) Bill, also known as Claudia's Law.

It allows relatives to take control of their missing loved ones' financial matters if they have been missing for 90 days or more.

Claudia's Law came into force in July 2019. Mr Lawrence, a retired solicitor who worked tirelessly on the campaign, was awarded an OBE for his work in 2018.

Kevin Hollinrake MP, Peter Lawrence and Baroness Hamwee holding a copy of Claudia's Law, April 2017. Credit: PA

Speaking at the time, Mr Lawrence said it was an "absolutely marvellous feeling" to see the proposals take a step closer to becoming law.

The 74-year-old died earlier this year without ever knowing what happened to his daughter.