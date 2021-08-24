Investigation underway after serious accident following police pursuit

Northumbria Police are investigating a serious road traffic collision in Houghton-le-Spring.

Shortly after 2.20am on Monday 23 August, Northumbria Police received a report that a Renault Megane had collided with a wall on Dairy Lane.

The male driver and two female passengers were taken to hospital, where they remain with serious injuries.

At the time of the collision, the car was being pursued by officers from Durham Constabulary. The pursuit had begun in their force area before crossing the border into Northumbria.

The road was closed shortly after the incident but re-opened shortly after 1.30pm.

Due to the nature of the event, the case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who have confirmed they will also be conducting an investigation.

Anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to the collision is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the report it section of our website or on 101 quoting reference NP-20210823-0097.