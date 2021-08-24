Meet the North East athletes who are representing Team GB at the Paralympics

Meet the six competitors from the North-East and North Yorkshire who are representing Team GB at the Paralympics.

ANNA NICHOLSON

Credit: Nissan

Sport: Athletics, shot put

From: Newcastle (originally from Carlisle)

The 26-year-old is a Nissan engineer who is trading the production lines of the Sunderland plant for the track and field stadiums of Tokyo.

Nicholson, who has cerebral palsy, said: "I’m incredibly proud to be selected to represent Great Britain at the Paralympic Games. It’s been my dream for the last 10 years."

BETH MOULAM

Credit: Beth Moulam

Sport: Boccia

From: York

The 27-year-old is part of Britain’s nine-strong boccia squad.

Boccia is a ball-based sport similar to boules, aimed at athletes with severe physical disabilities, and is well established as a core part of the Paralympic programme.

Moulam, who has cerebral palsy, has wanted to be a Paralympian since watching para-athlete Caroline Baird in Sydney 2000.

LAURENCE WHITELEY

Laurence Whiteley during the para rowing team announcement at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake. Credit: PA

Sport: Rowing

From: Northallerton

The 29-year-old is no stranger to being victorious at the Paralympic games.

In 2016, Paralympics in Rio, he won a gold medal with rowing partner Lauren Rowles in the mixed double scull.

Whitley had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, when he was young.

LYNDON LONGHORNE

Lyndon Longhorne celebrates with his gold medal after setting a new British record in the Men's 150m Individual Medley in 2012. Credit: PA

Sport: Swimming

From: Crook

The 25-year-old will compete in six events as part of Team GB’s swimming squad.

Longhorne is a meningitis survivor who lost both legs, his right arm and part of his left hand when he was just eight and a half months old.

He is now ranked tenth in the world in a number of events.

TERRY BYWATER

Credit: PA

Sport: Wheelchair basketball

From: Redcar

This will be 38-year-old's sixth Paralympics - making him one of the most experienced competitors on Team GB in any sport.

The Teessider has won three Paralympic medals, claiming bronze in Athens (2004), Beijing (2008) and Rio (2016).

Bywater was born without a tibia and fibula in his left leg, which was amputated when he was two, and he began playing wheelchair basketball at the age of 13.

JACK SMITH

Credit: Olympics

Sport: Wheelchair rugby

From: Sedgefield

The 30-year-old has been a keen rugby player throughout his youth.

When he was 16, he broke his neck while playing for Billingham Under-17s in a County Cup match against Darlington.

He was later diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma and underwent spinal surgery at North Tees Hospital.