Newcastle Boots part of pilot scheme offering drugs and makeup on Deliveroo

A Boots in Newcastle is part of a pilot scheme offering products such as drugs and makeup, on Deliveroo.

The store in Eldon Square is one of 14 stores across the country involved in the trial.

Around 400 products will be available to customers on Deliveroo, including pain relief, vitamins and plasters.

One of the things on offer is buying vitamins off of the platform

Other products will also include No7 products, make-up, sandwiches, snacks, toiletries and baby essentials, the company said.

Paula Bobbett, director of boots.com at Boots UK, said: "It will be super handy for times when you need something urgently but can't leave the house, like if you're feeling unwell or are looking after your kids."

Boots saw a continued rise in online sales during successive lockdowns, including an 85% jump on the website between March 1 2020 and a year later.

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer for Deliveroo in the UK and Ireland, said: "This partnership will mean more choice and selection for our consumers, delivered in as little as 20 minutes, and will create more work for riders across the UK."

Several supermarkets are now on the Deliveroo platform, and more high street names are signing up.

Deliveroo has seen a huge expansion in its offerings during the pandemic, with high street stores keen to continue offering customers its products

The 14 Boots stores offering services on Deliveroo are:

Birmingham (High Street)

Brighton (North Street)

Cambridge (Petty Curry)

Edinburgh (Princes Street)

Leeds (Trinity)

Liverpool (Clayton Square)

London (Brent Cross, Croydon Whitgift Centre, Liverpool Street Station and PiccadillyCircus)

Milton Keynes (Crown Walk)

Newcastle (Eldon Square)

Nottingham (Victoria Centre)

Southampton (Above Bar Street).

If the pilot scheme is successful, Boots says it has plans to roll out in other areas.