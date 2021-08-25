The former head of communications at Cleveland Police was attacked outside court after he was sentenced for making indecent images of children.

John William Green, more commonly known as Will Green, pleaded guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in July. The 42-year-old was previously the Head of the Corporate Communications Unit.

Green made indecent photographs, namely 79 category C still images, of children.He committed the offence on January 12 at Wynyard. The force previously said the charges relate to "alleged off-duty conduct".

He was suspended from his role upon arrest and then resigned from his position.

Green appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 24 August for sentencing and was assaulted outside the building as he left. Four security guards wrestled a man to the ground before cops arrived and handcuffed him.A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Police called at 2.43pm to a report of incident at Teesside Magistrates' Court. A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault."

The force says Green "has let his colleagues, partner agencies and local communities down" Credit: Cleveland Police

In a statement, Superintendent Paul Waugh, of the force’s Directorate of Standards and Ethics said: “This is not a victimless crime and behind every illegal image of a child is a victim of child sexual abuse and exploitation who endures a lifetime of trauma. These victims are often not identified and do not have the ability to speak out about their abuse in court."

As soon as Cleveland Police was made aware of these allegations, swift action was taken by specialist detectives and a warrant was executed at an address in the Cleveland area during which computers and other items were seized. Whilst the offences are not linked to his role, he was in a trusted position in policing, communicating about the core values that he did not uphold. Cleveland Police statement

"He has let his colleagues, partner agencies and local communities down."“The public may be concerned that a Cleveland Police staff member has been found to have committed these offences, but I hope our actions to bring this person before the courts provides reassurance and highlights that we do everything in our power to seek justice for these crimes, without fear or favour, even when the suspect works for the same police force. The level of sentence given is a matter for the judge.”

Green, of Hebron, Morpeth, was sentenced to a 24 month community order. He must also complete 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days and the 'Maps for Change' programme. Green will also be subject to notification requirements for five years and pay a court bill of £180