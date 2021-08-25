Historic tourist attraction in Redcar set to re-open following major restoration

A historic tourist attraction in Redcar which has been closed for more than 30 years is set to re-open today.

Kirkleatham Walled Garden has undergone a major restoration and features formal gardens, a science garden, a glasshouse, and a café.

The Grade II listed site also includes a 350-seat pavilion which will be available for events such as weddings, dinners and corporate events.

It is expected to attract an extra 30,000 visitors a year to Redcar and Cleveland.

The Walled Garden will also create 37 jobs and will feature a catering and horticultural academy, which will offer around 160 traineeships and apprenticeships.

In 2015, Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council started the plans for the regeneration project.