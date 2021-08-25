A man has died after what detectives describe as a 'deliberate and targeted' hit and run in Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Police have now launched a murder investigation. Three men who were arrested in connection have been released on police bail, whilst enquiries continue.The 37-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were cycling along Homerton Road/Gribdale Road at around 9pm on Saturday, when a white Vauxhall Insignia hit them.

The man suffered serious head injuries and passed away at James Cook University Hospital this morning. His family are being supported by Police.

The 24-year-old woman suffered less serious injuries in the incident.

The white Vauxhall Insignia was later found nearby; abandoned with severe fire damage.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who may have seen the incident or anyone who may have seen a white Vauxhall Insignia travelling along Stainton Way, Hemlington, approximately 4:50pm on Sunday 22nd August to come forward.

Anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam of the vehicle is also asked to get in touch.