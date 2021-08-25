Play video

Helen Carnell speaks to Jeremy Swift

Stockton born actor Jeremy Swift is in the running to win one of the biggest prizes in telly.

He has been nominated for an Emmy, for his role as Higgins in Ted Lasso - the series about a 'fish out of water' American, tasked with the job of coaching the (fictional) club 'AFC Richmond.'

Swift first rose to fame playing a butler - 'Spratt' in ITV's long running acclaimed drama Downton Abbey which featured the lives of people at both ends of the social spectrum at a fictional country estate in early 20th century yorkshire.

On a trip home, our reporter caught up with him. He told his family is proud of his award nomination.

Play video

He told us about the charm of Ted Lasso, and why it's grabbed people's hearts.