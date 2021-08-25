Sunderland prepares to support Afghan refugees with accommodation and assistance

Sunderland City Council has said it will play its part in supporting Afghan refugees arriving into the UK.

The council has confirmed that the city is getting ready to offer accommodation and assistance to those fleeing the Taliban.

Organisations including Together for Children, social housing companies, and health groups have been meeting this week to see how they can help the Afghan Refugee Programme.

Talks with the city's voluntary and community sectors are also ongoing.

Obviously we are all saddened to see the tragic scenes in Afghanistan and it's only right and correct that we look to where and how our city can offer support. Graeme Miller, Sunderland City Council

Councillor Graeme Miller said: "The first and most important aspect of this is accommodation and the City Council is working with the city's social registered landlords on what housing could be available.

"As well as housing we are working with Government to understand the terms of new funding arrangements to support response efforts and also what help we can supply through our strong voluntary and charity community.

"Our voluntary and charity community has already shown its resilience in the last 18 months and we know it will do this again if it comes to helping Afghan refugees. The City Council along with all its key local partners will again be working in partnership on this humanitarian crisis.

Sunderland is awaiting further information on possible numbers in the resettlement programme.

Mr Johnson said he expected the UK could extract thousands of more people from Afghanistan before the deadline, after already evacuating 9,000 people out of Kabul.

Both the PM and several members of the government have reiterated the government's long-term pledge to help people in Afghanistan, with ministers looking at potential other routes to get people to the UK - but details remain unclear.

The intention of the G7 meeting was to find an agreement on keeping Western forces in Afghanistan past the deadline in order to complete evacuations, but comments from the Taliban at the same time appeared to crush all hopes of a delay.

Other councils in the North East and in North Yorkshire have also vowed to provide a "safer future" for refugees fleeing the crisis in Afghanistan.