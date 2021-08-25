What you can do to help Afghan refugees in the North East

So far it's estimated that over 10,000 people have been evacuated by the UK from Afghanistan since troops began overseeing the operation to get as many men, women and children who are able to leave out of the country.

More than 5,500 of those flown from Kabul are Afghans and their families.

The Taliban have now recaptured Afghanistan - and this has resulted in thousands heading to the capital Kabul's airport in a bid to flee the country before Western forces complete their withdrawal - which could be as early as the 31st of August.

It's believed there are over half a million refugees now in Afghanistan.

British troops are involved in helping evacuate people from Afghanistan Credit: PA

North East and North Yorkshire councils have vowed to provide a "safer future" for refugees fleeing the crisis, and there charities and support groups in our region are doing that they can to help too.

If you would like to help, or find out more - here is a list of some of the websites you can look at for further information:

St Vincent's Centre - Newcastle

Darlington Assistance for Refugees

Open Door North East

The Comfrey Project

The North of England Refugee Service

The Sunderland Information Point

Action Foundation

Dominic Raab told ITV News the UK would use "every hour and day remaining" to evacuate British passport holders and local allies Credit: PA

Our region's reaction to the events unfolding in Afghanistan: