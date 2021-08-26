Frankie and the Heartstrings 'heartbroken' following death of drummer

Indie band Frankie and the Heartstrings have said they are "heartbroken" following the death of their drummer.

The group, from Sunderland, announced on Twitter that Dave Harper died in hospital on Wednesday night.

They did not confirm the cause of death.

A statement said: "We are desperately sad to announce that our dearest friend and drummer Dave Harper passed away in hospital last night.

"Where do we even start to describe what kind of person he was and what he meant to so many.

"This legend was unforgettable and we're heartbroken over this loss."

Alongside singer Frankie Francis and guitarist Michael McKnight, Harper was a founding member of the group, which formed in 2008 after a meeting at a calypso night in a pub in Sunderland.

With a sound compared to pop outfits such as Orange Juice and Dexys Midnight Runners, the group has so far released three albums and featured a changing line-up including former members of The Futureheads and Sky Larkin.

They have supported acts including Florence and the Machine, Kaiser Chiefs and The Charlatans.

Following the release of their second album, The Days Run Away, in 2013, the band opened a record store in Sunderland called Pop Recs Ltd.

Although originally planned as a two-week pop-up, local demand prompted the business to become permanent.

A message posted on the label's Facebook page paid tribute to Harper.

It said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the death of our amazing friend Dave Harper.

"Dave was the most wonderful father, friend, husband, songwriter, drummer and do-gooder.

"The hole he leaves behind is cavernous, but the mark he's left on us is marvellous. For this, we will miss you, but never forget you, Dave."

The Futureheads were among those also paying tribute, posting on Twitter:

"Struggling with this. He was a brother to us all. We're heartbroken."

Super Furry Animals singer Gruff Rhys said: "So sorry to hear this - sending you all, all the best - hard to imagine a world without his enthusiasm and passion, I've never met anyone like him."

Bob Hardy, bass player in indie band Franz Ferdinand, said: "I can't believe this. Unbelievably sad news. Thinking about all of you guys and his friends and family."

A message on the official Twitter account of Mercury Prize-nominated band Lanterns On The Lake said: "We're so so sorry to hear this. Sending all our love to you and to his family and friends."